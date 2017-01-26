Chicken-and-Rice Soup with Mushrooms Recipe

This one-pot soup is perfect for chilly weather and filled with hearty ingredients. It's just so cozy, so comforting, and oh-so-creamy. Not to mention, it's loaded with good-for-you veggies and wild rice, as well as mushrooms for bonus flavor. This recipe calls for cooked chicken. For convenience, pick up a rotisserie chicken for this soup. Note: The average rotisserie chicken yields about 3 cups of chopped cooked chicken. We love fresh mushrooms for their earthy flavor profile, but if you're not a fan, this soup won't lose any flavor if you omit them. The wild rice provides a little nutty taste, but it does take a while to cook. For best results, you can precook the rice before adding it to the soup. Boil the rice in water for about 45 minutes until the grains split open, just be mindful of the rice to water ratio per the package directions. Once the grains are split, drain any remaining water. Then, in a 4- to 5-quart slow cooker, combine the cooked chicken, celery, onion, garlic, wild rice mix, and mushrooms together to create a soul-warming soup for those cold winter nights. But this creamy soup can be enjoyed anytime of year. Make a batch in advance and freeze for later!