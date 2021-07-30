Looking for a comforting, no-fuss meal on a crisp fall evening? Our Loaded Chicken-Potato bake might just do the trick. This recipe is everything we love about a loaded baked potato and the chicken helps round it out, turning it from side dish into a full meal. Thanks to the yogurt marinade, the potatoes are rendered incredibly tender and caramelized. The marinade also provides moisture, tenderizing the chicken and preventing it from drying out in the oven. With the addition of Creole seasoning, the marinade also becomes a gold mine of robust flavor. When preparing the chicken, the Test Kitchen advises cutting it on the smaller side—which allows the meat to cook faster without becoming too tough. For a spectacular finish, the cheese, bacon, and scallion topping create a gooey, salty, crunchy contrast to the hearty chicken and potatoes. Dish up big bowlfuls and serve with sour cream and hot sauce.