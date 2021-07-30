Loaded Chicken-Potato Bake

By Ali Ramee

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Loren Wood; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Looking for a comforting, no-fuss meal on a crisp fall evening? Our Loaded Chicken-Potato bake might just do the trick. This recipe is everything we love about a loaded baked potato and the chicken helps round it out, turning it from side dish into a full meal. Thanks to the yogurt marinade, the potatoes are rendered incredibly tender and caramelized. The marinade also provides moisture, tenderizing the chicken and preventing it from drying out in the oven. With the addition of Creole seasoning, the marinade also becomes a gold mine of robust flavor. When preparing the chicken, the Test Kitchen advises cutting it on the smaller side—which allows the meat to cook faster without becoming too tough. For a spectacular finish, the cheese, bacon, and scallion topping create a gooey, salty, crunchy contrast to the hearty chicken and potatoes. Dish up big bowlfuls and serve with sour cream and hot sauce.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F with racks in middle and upper positions. Toss together potatoes, olive oil, and 1 tablespoon of the Creole seasoning in a 13- x 9-inch baking dish. Bake in preheated oven until potatoes are tender (easily pierced with a knife), 30 to 35 minutes, stirring halfway through.

  • Meanwhile, stir together chicken, yogurt, salt, and remaining 1 tablespoon Creole seasoning in a large bowl to combine. Chill chicken mixture while potatoes cook.

  • Once potatoes are fully cooked, remove baking dish from oven. Add chicken mixture, bell pepper, and onion to baking dish with potatoes; toss to combine. Return to oven; bake until chicken is cooked through, 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from oven; turn oven to broil.

  • Top potato and chicken mixture evenly with cheese, cooked bacon, and scallions. Return to oven on top; broil until cheese is melted and bubbly, about 2 minutes. Serve with sour cream and hot sauce, if desired.

