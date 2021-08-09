Nikkia Rhodes' Chicken Pot Pie

This recipe for Chicken Pot Pie comes from 24-year-old Kentucky native Nikkia Rhodes, who has made it her mission to train a new generation of cooks. Working again with the LEE Initiative, Rhodes helped establish the McAtee Community Kitchen and took on the responsibility of running it, with help from her culinary students. "I am an example of how people can have a positive impact on your life," she says. "If I can show my students how to find their talents and then use them to serve others and better their communities, that is the best part of my job."