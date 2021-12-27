Chicken-Parmesan Meatballs

A new spin on chicken parm.

By Paige Grandjean

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe Summary test

active:
25 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

We can never get enough of the Italian classic that is chicken Parmesan. From the perfectly crispy chicken to the melty cheese and the rich tomato sauce, this signature dish really does have it all. We thought that there was absolutely no way to improve on the classic—until we met these Chicken-Parmesan Meatballs.

Make chicken Parmesan a weeknight staple with this simple spin on the Italian favorite. This recipe takes all the components of chicken Parmesan and turns them into bite-sized meatballs. Instead of breading the chicken, breadcrumbs act as a binder in these meatballs. When grocery shopping, be sure to purchase ground chicken that is a mix of white and dark meat; all-white meat is too lean and will dry out. Ground turkey works well in this recipe too (also use a combo of white and dark meat). We love to sear these meatballs in a skillet, then bake them in marinara sauce with plenty of mozzarella cheese. Good chicken Parmesan always comes with a side of spaghetti. In this case, the meatballs are served atop a bed of pasta.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine eggs, chicken, prosciutto, panko, basil, salt, black pepper, crushed red pepper, garlic, and 1 ounce of the Parmesan in a large bowl. Gently mix with your hands to thoroughly combine, taking care not to overmix. Shape into 12 (1¾-inch) balls (about 2 ounces each). 

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Cook meatballs in a single layer, turning occasionally, until browned on all sides, 8 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Reduce heat to medium. Add wine to skillet; cook, scraping bottom of skillet to release browned bits, until reduced to about 2 tablespoons, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in marinara sauce. Arrange meatballs in skillet in a single layer; turn to coat in sauce. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese and remaining 1 ounce Parmesan. 

  • Transfer skillet to preheated oven; bake until mozzarella cheese is melted and beginning to brown and internal temperature of meatballs registers 165°F, 10 to 14 minutes. Garnish with basil leaves. Serve with garlic bread, cooked spaghetti, or zucchini "noodles."

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 12/28/2021