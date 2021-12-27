Chicken-Parmesan Meatballs
A new spin on chicken parm.
We can never get enough of the Italian classic that is chicken Parmesan. From the perfectly crispy chicken to the melty cheese and the rich tomato sauce, this signature dish really does have it all. We thought that there was absolutely no way to improve on the classic—until we met these Chicken-Parmesan Meatballs.
Make chicken Parmesan a weeknight staple with this simple spin on the Italian favorite. This recipe takes all the components of chicken Parmesan and turns them into bite-sized meatballs. Instead of breading the chicken, breadcrumbs act as a binder in these meatballs. When grocery shopping, be sure to purchase ground chicken that is a mix of white and dark meat; all-white meat is too lean and will dry out. Ground turkey works well in this recipe too (also use a combo of white and dark meat). We love to sear these meatballs in a skillet, then bake them in marinara sauce with plenty of mozzarella cheese. Good chicken Parmesan always comes with a side of spaghetti. In this case, the meatballs are served atop a bed of pasta.