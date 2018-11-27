Wondering what's for dinner tonight? Look no further. Our family-favorite Chicken-Mushroom-Sage Casserole is the filling supper that will have your loved ones asking for seconds. It has all the good flavors and textures—chicken, garlic, sage, rice, parsley, Parmesan—and they combine just beautifully. Once it's prepared and cooked, the SL Test Kitchen pros recommend allowing this dish to stand for a few minutes. This will allow the dish to cool and it will also allow the long-grain rice to absorb the mingling liquids provided by the chicken broth, butter, and sherry. This is guaranteed to give the final product an irresistibly creamy texture. Bake your Chicken-Mushroom-Sage Casserole up in a disposable foil pan for even faster clean up on busy weeknights. And this recipe wins you over and you end up loving sage as much as we do, check out our recipe for Pumpkin Ravioli with Sage Brown Butter, as well as ways to incorporate sage green, the herb-inspired color, into your home.