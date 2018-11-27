Chicken-Mushroom-Sage Casserole

Wondering what's for dinner tonight? Look no further. Our family-favorite Chicken-Mushroom-Sage Casserole is the filling supper that will have your loved ones asking for seconds. It has all the good flavors and textures—chicken, garlic, sage, rice, parsley, Parmesan—and they combine just beautifully. Once it's prepared and cooked, the SL Test Kitchen pros recommend allowing this dish to stand for a few minutes. This will allow the dish to cool and it will also allow the long-grain rice to absorb the mingling liquids provided by the chicken broth, butter, and sherry. This is guaranteed to give the final product an irresistibly creamy texture. Bake your Chicken-Mushroom-Sage Casserole up in a disposable foil pan for even faster clean up on busy weeknights. And this recipe wins you over and you end up loving sage as much as we do, check out our recipe for Pumpkin Ravioli with Sage Brown Butter, as well as ways to incorporate sage green, the herb-inspired color, into your home.

hands-on:

1 hr
1 hr
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Yield:
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°. Melt 1 Tbsp. butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat; add half of chicken, and cook 3 minutes or until browned; turn and cook 1 minute. Transfer to a plate. (Chicken will not be cooked completely.) Repeat procedure with 1 Tbsp. butter and remaining chicken. Wipe skillet clean.

  • Melt 2 Tbsp. butter in skillet over medium-high heat. Add shallots, and sauté 3 minutes or until translucent. Add garlic, and sauté 30 seconds. Add mushrooms; cook, stirring often, 4 to 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in sherry, and cook, stirring often, 1 minute.

  • Melt remaining 1/4 cup butter in a 3-qt. saucepan over medium-high heat. Whisk in flour; cook, whisking constantly, 1 minute. Gradually whisk in broth. Bring to a boil, whisking constantly, and cook, whisking constantly, 1 to 2 minutes or until slightly thickened. Remove from heat, and add rice (reserve flavor packet for another use), next 5 ingredients, and shallot mixture. Spoon into a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking dish or disposable foil pan. Top with chicken.

  • Bake at 375° for 30 to 35 minutes or until a meat thermometer inserted in thickest portion of chicken registers 165°. Remove from oven, and let stand 10 minutes. Sprinkle with almonds.

