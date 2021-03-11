Chicken Lombardy
It's like a cheesy version of chicken marsala—and you're going to love it.
Looking for another chicken breast dish to add to your lineup? Don't even think about passing by our Chicken Lombardy recipe, a classic reader-submitted dish from our 1982 annual recipe collection. It's elegant, quick, easy, and will—without a doubt—require second rounds for everyone gathered around the table. If you like chicken marsala, you're going to love Chicken Lombardy, which is basically a cheese-topped upgrade. Pound the chicken thin to ensure an even cook, then dredge it in flour, and give it a quick pan-fry in butter. The purpose of the pan fry isn't to cook the chicken through, but to give it a golden crust. It'll finish cooking in the oven. Mushrooms, sautéed in butter and drippings remaining in the skillet, are piled onto the chicken before a dreamy, creamy pan sauce gets spooned over the top. A mixture of Fontina (or mozzarella) and Parmesan creates the gooey finish. While the dish bakes, the remaining pan sauce is simmered on the stove until it thickens into a type of gravy that will take each serving over the top.
Turkey breast may be substituted for chicken. Instead of Marsala wine, 3/4 cup dry white wine may be used.