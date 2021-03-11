Looking for another chicken breast dish to add to your lineup? Don't even think about passing by our Chicken Lombardy recipe, a classic reader-submitted dish from our 1982 annual recipe collection. It's elegant, quick, easy, and will—without a doubt—require second rounds for everyone gathered around the table. If you like chicken marsala, you're going to love Chicken Lombardy, which is basically a cheese-topped upgrade. Pound the chicken thin to ensure an even cook, then dredge it in flour, and give it a quick pan-fry in butter. The purpose of the pan fry isn't to cook the chicken through, but to give it a golden crust. It'll finish cooking in the oven. Mushrooms, sautéed in butter and drippings remaining in the skillet, are piled onto the chicken before a dreamy, creamy pan sauce gets spooned over the top. A mixture of Fontina (or mozzarella) and Parmesan creates the gooey finish. While the dish bakes, the remaining pan sauce is simmered on the stove until it thickens into a type of gravy that will take each serving over the top.