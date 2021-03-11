Chicken Lombardy

Rating: Unrated

It's like a cheesy version of chicken marsala—and you're going to love it.

By Joe Broussard, Lafayette, LA.

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Rishon Hanners Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Looking for another chicken breast dish to add to your lineup? Don't even think about passing by our Chicken Lombardy recipe, a classic reader-submitted dish from our 1982 annual recipe collection. It's elegant, quick, easy, and will—without a doubt—require second rounds for everyone gathered around the table. If you like chicken marsala, you're going to love Chicken Lombardy, which is basically a cheese-topped upgrade. Pound the chicken thin to ensure an even cook, then dredge it in flour, and give it a quick pan-fry in butter. The purpose of the pan fry isn't to cook the chicken through, but to give it a golden crust. It'll finish cooking in the oven. Mushrooms, sautéed in butter and drippings remaining in the skillet, are piled onto the chicken before a dreamy, creamy pan sauce gets spooned over the top. A mixture of Fontina (or mozzarella) and Parmesan creates the gooey finish. While the dish bakes, the remaining pan sauce is simmered on the stove until it thickens into a type of gravy that will take each serving over the top.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Place each piece of chicken between 2 sheets of wax paper, and pound to 1/8-inch thickness using a meat mallet or rolling pin. Sprinkle evenly with pepper and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt.

  • Place flour in a shallow dish; dredge chicken lightly in flour, shaking off excess. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the flour, and set aside.

  • Heat 2 tablespoons of the butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Cook chicken, in batches, until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes per side (chicken might not be cooked through). Transfer chicken to a 13- x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray, overlapping chicken if needed. Repeat procedure with remaining butter and chicken, adding 1 tablespoon butter to skillet before cooking each batch. Reserve drippings in skillet.

  • Add 2 tablespoons of the butter and mushrooms to drippings in skillet; cook over medium, stirring occasionally, until tender and lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle mushroom mixture evenly over chicken.

  • Stir Marsala, stock, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt to drippings in skillet; bring to a simmer over medium-high. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until slightly reduced, about 8 minutes. Spoon about 1/3 of Marsala mixture (about 1/4 cup) over chicken.

  • Combine cheeses in a small bowl, and sprinkle over chicken. Bake in preheated oven until chicken is cooked through and cheese is melted, about 6 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, bring remaining Marsala mixture to a simmer over medium. Combine remaining 3 tablespoons butter and reserved 2 tablespoons flour in a small bowl until a paste forms. Add paste to Marsala sauce, and whisk until combined and thickened, about 2 minutes. Sprinkle chicken with parsley, and serve with Marsala sauce.

Tips

Turkey breast may be substituted for chicken. Instead of Marsala wine, 3/4 cup dry white wine may be used.

