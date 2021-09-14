When talk turns to Cajun food, gumbo and boudin usually get all the attention, but there's a lesser-known dish that's just as tasty. Chicken Fricot (the name is derived from the French word fricoter, which loosely translates to "cook something up") is a stew with Acadian roots. This version is made with a whole chicken and finished with pillowy, sausage-filled dumplings that cook right in the pot.

This version of Chicken Fricot is a fan-favorite in the Test Kitchen. It's a hearty, warm, and beautiful rendition of chicken and dumplings, ideal for the cold weather. This soup gains its body from a mirepoix of vegetables (carrots, onion, and celery) and diced potatoes, which stew in chicken stock until nice and tender. It's a stick to your ribs kind of soup, with a just-thick-enough broth that will warm you right up. While the soup holds its own, the unwavering star of this dish is the dumplings. Self-rising flour, heavy cream, and a little salt make for the easiest and most tender dumplings you'll ever make. We stuff these dumplings with sausage to really take them over the edge.