Chicken Fricot

Rating: Unrated

This version of Chicken Fricot is a fan-favorite in the Test Kitchen.

By Adam Hickman

Gallery

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe Summary test

active:
30 mins
stand:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

When talk turns to Cajun food, gumbo and boudin usually get all the attention, but there's a lesser-known dish that's just as tasty. Chicken Fricot (the name is derived from the French word fricoter, which loosely translates to "cook something up") is a stew with Acadian roots. This version is made with a whole chicken and finished with pillowy, sausage-filled dumplings that cook right in the pot.

This version of Chicken Fricot is a fan-favorite in the Test Kitchen. It's a hearty, warm, and beautiful rendition of chicken and dumplings, ideal for the cold weather. This soup gains its body from a mirepoix of vegetables (carrots, onion, and celery) and diced potatoes, which stew in chicken stock until nice and tender. It's a stick to your ribs kind of soup, with a just-thick-enough broth that will warm you right up. While the soup holds its own, the unwavering star of this dish is the dumplings. Self-rising flour, heavy cream, and a little salt make for the easiest and most tender dumplings you'll ever make. We stuff these dumplings with sausage to really take them over the edge.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut chicken into 6 pieces, discarding skin, backbone, giblets, and neck. Sprinkle chicken with Cajun seasoning. Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add chicken, meaty side down; cook until well browned, about 7 minutes. Turn over; cook 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

    Advertisement

  • Add carrots, onion, celery, and garlic to Dutch oven. Cook, stirring occasionally, until they begin to soften, about 5 minutes. Add all-purpose flour, and cook, stirring often, 1 minute. Stir in chicken stock, stirring and scraping to loosen browned bits from bottom of Dutch oven. Let the mixture come to a boil. Add chicken, potatoes, ground savory (if using), and ¾ teaspoon of the salt. Cover and reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer until chicken is cooked through and vegetables are tender, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat. Transfer chicken to a plate, and let stand 10 minutes. Shred chicken, discarding skin and bones.

  • While chicken stands, stir together self-rising flour and remaining ½ teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Add cream, stirring to combine. Stir in sausage. Place mixture on a lightly floured surface, and knead gently once or twice until dough comes together. Pat into ½-inch thickness, and cut into 8 pieces. Round edges of dumplings to make a uniform round shape.

  • Return Dutch oven to high heat; bring to a boil. Stir in shredded chicken, and reduce heat to medium. Drop dumplings into stew. Cover; cook 7 minutes. Uncover; cook until dumplings are cooked through, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle servings with fresh chives.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 09/15/2021