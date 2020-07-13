Chicken Fajita Kebabs
If your family loves Mexican food but you don’t want to deal with crowds and restaurants, surprise them with these tasty chicken kebabs. With everyone tired from school and work, weeknight meals can often be hectic, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be delicious. Preparing quick and easy suppers is the perfect time for the family to come together, help with the meal, and gather round the table to de-stress, relax, and share news about their day. Round out this chicken fajita meal with some hot rice, a tossed green salad, and a plate of warm flour tortillas. Start with the sweet and tangy Kebab Marinade, ideal for chicken, fish, and shrimp. In a large bowl, mix the marinade with your favorite fajita seasoning blend, then add the chicken thigh pieces. Be sure the chicken is cut in uniform pieces so it all cooks thoroughly. After you add the onions and peppers, cover and chill from four to twelve hours, which means you can prepare the ingredients before starting your day and, once you get home, supper will be ready in under 30 minutes. Soak your wooden skewers for about 10 minutes (you can do this as you toss the salad) so they don’t burn or char on your grill.