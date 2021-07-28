Spice up your next taco night with this chicken fajita casserole recipe. It's the ideal dinner for a busy weeknight. This chicken fajita casserole recipe takes a little over an hour to make with just a bit of stovetop prep before throwing everything in the casserole dish and into the oven. The best part about this recipe is that it's a keto chicken fajita casserole. If you are on a keto diet, skip the crumbled tortilla chip topping. Serve this chicken fajita casserole however you like but we prefer ours with a heaping dollop of sour cream, sliced avocado, and salsa on top for a delicious variety of flavors in each bite. Prepare this recipe for your next dinner party and pair it with one of our favorite big-batch summer cocktails. We promise you've never had chicken fajitas like this.