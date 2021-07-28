Chicken Fajita Casserole

Rating: Unrated

Cheesy, smoky, and so satisfying.

By Marianne Williams

Credit: Will Dickey; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Spice up your next taco night with this chicken fajita casserole recipe. It's the ideal dinner for a busy weeknight. This chicken fajita casserole recipe takes a little over an hour to make with just a bit of stovetop prep before throwing everything in the casserole dish and into the oven. The best part about this recipe is that it's a keto chicken fajita casserole. If you are on a keto diet, skip the crumbled tortilla chip topping. Serve this chicken fajita casserole however you like but we prefer ours with a heaping dollop of sour cream, sliced avocado, and salsa on top for a delicious variety of flavors in each bite. Prepare this recipe for your next dinner party and pair it with one of our favorite big-batch summer cocktails. We promise you've never had chicken fajitas like this.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F with rack 6 to 8 inches from heat source. Coat a 7- x 11-inch baking dish with cooking spray; set aside. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add bell peppers, poblano, and onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and starting to char in spots, about 5 minutes. Add green chiles with juices, fajita seasoning, garlic, and ½ teaspoon of the salt; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Remove from heat; stir in chicken. Set aside.

  • Stir together cream cheese, 1 cup each of the white Cheddar and smoked Cheddar, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt in a large bowl until thoroughly combined. Add chicken mixture, and stir together until combined.

  • Transfer mixture to prepared baking dish; sprinkle evenly with remaining ½ cup each white Cheddar and smoked Cheddar. Bake in preheated oven until mixture is bubbling and cheese has completely melted, about 25 minutes. Increase oven temperature to broil; broil until cheese starts to brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from oven; let cool about 10 minutes. Sprinkle evenly with cilantro. Serve immediately with desired toppings.

