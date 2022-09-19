Food and Recipes Recipes Chicken Cutlets With Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce Meet your new favorite weeknight meal. By Jasmine Smith Jasmine Smith Instagram Jasmine Smith is a recipe developer and tester for Dotdash Meredith. She pursued her culinary passion and graduated with a B.A. in Culinary Nutrition at Johnson & Wales University. Following college, Jasmine worked on the line at multiple farm-to-table restaurants and was selected for the James Beard Foundation: Women in Culinary Leadership Program. In addition to her working in test kitchens, Jasmine is a freelance culinary producer for a variety of food festivals and non-profits. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on September 19, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Alison Miksch / Food Stylist: Melissa Gray / Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman Active Time: 25 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 4 Jump to recipe This recipe for chicken cutlets delivers bold, satisfying flavor and relies on items you probably have on hand. As much as we love roasting a whole chicken or working with bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, we also appreciate the relative ease involved with cooking cutlets. Because the chicken is thin, it doesn't take long to cook, and although the sun-dried tomato cream sauce requires a few minutes of patience as the ingredients reduce and thicken, all told, this is a cinch to put together. How To Make Chicken Cutlets With Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce Start with chicken breast cutlets, or, if you have trouble finding cutlets at your local grocery store, you can just turn regular chicken breasts into cutlets by slicing thicker breasts in half and using a mallet to flattens lightly. Lemon Chicken Once you have your cutlets ready, season them with salt and black pepper. It's important to give the oil time to heat up in the skillet before adding the cutlets. To avoid overcrowding the chicken and risk uneven cooking, you'll need to cook it in batches, making sure the chicken is cooked to 165°F before transferring to a plate. (If you have a 12-inch skillet, you may only need to cook in one batch.) Photographer: Alison Miksch / Food Stylist: Melissa Gray / Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman Sun-dried tomatoes and chopped shallots are added to the same pan (while chicken rests on a plate nearby) and cooked for about a minute before adding white wine and chicken stock, which will be reduced for about five minutes. Photographer: Alison Miksch / Food Stylist: Melissa Gray / Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman At this point, your sauce is ready to get dolled up—whipping cream and Parmesan are largely responsible for this. The dish is finished with fresh basil and seasoned to taste with more salt if you like. Photographer: Alison Miksch / Food Stylist: Melissa Gray / Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman The Best Dry White Wines for Cooking White Wine Substitutions Many recipes call for wine, which acts as a flavor builder essentially. White wine is often used in dishes featuring seafood, chicken, pork, and mushrooms. In this dish, a dry vermouth can be used instead. Typically, lemon juice or white wine vinegar can also be substituted, but these alternatives work better when all you need is a splash, not the half a cup that this recipe calls for. If omitting the wine for any reason, you can double the amount of chicken stock, and the sauce will still be incredibly flavorful. White grape juice is another option for deglazing the pan, though again, maybe just a splash of the stuff and more stock to make up the difference. Homemade Chicken Stock Photographer: Alison Miksch / Food Stylist: Melissa Gray / Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman Why We Love This Chicken Cutlet Recipe Juicy, tender chicken pairs wonderfully with a rich but understated light cream sauce that's emboldened by the presence of sun-dried tomatoes. It's the kind of dish that seems more complicated than it is, making it an excellent choice for impromptu weeknight guests or a special at-home date night. Plus, the sauce turns ordinary vegetables into superstars, and we love serving these chicken cutlets with blanched or sautéed asparagus or blistered Brussels sprouts. Editorial contributions by Stacey Lastoe. Ingredients 4 (3-oz.) chicken breast cutlets (about 1/2-in. thick) ¾ tsp. black pepper 1 tsp. kosher salt, divided 2 Tbsp. olive oil ⅓ cup sun-dried tomatoes (from 1[8 1/2-oz.] jar), thinly sliced ¼ cup finely chopped shallot (from 1 large [2 oz.] shallot) ½ cup dry white wine ½ cup chicken stock ½ cup heavy whipping cream 1 oz. Parmesan cheese, grated (about 1/4 cup) ½ tsp. crushed red pepper Thinly sliced fresh basil Directions Sprinkle chicken evenly with black pepper and 3/4 teaspoon of the salt. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium. Working in 2 batches, cook chicken until browned and a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of meat registers 165°F, about 2 minutes per side per batch. Transfer to a plate. Do not wipe skillet clean. Add sun-dried tomatoes and shallot to drippings in skillet. Cook over medium, stirring often, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add wine and stock to skillet; cook, scraping bottom of skillet to loosen browned bits. Bring to a boil over medium-high; boil, stirring occasionally, until liquid has reduced by two-thirds, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium. Stir in whipping cream, Parmesan, crushed red pepper, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Return chicken and any accumulated juices on plate to skillet. Bring to a simmer over medium. Simmer over medium, stirring and swirling skillet occasionally, until sauce thickens slightly, and chicken is heated through, about 2 minutes. Garnish with basil, and serve. Print Updated by Stacey Lastoe Stacey Lastoe Stacey Lastoe is a former senior editor for CNN Travel with an Emmy for her work. Now a freelancer, her work can be found in Allrecipes, Refinery29, American Way, The Kitchn, Fodor's, and Wine Enthusiast. 