Chicken-and-Broccoli Skillet Pasta

When the family is hungry and there isn't a lot of time left in the day for cooking a hot meal, a skillet supper is just the thing you should turn to. Everything cooks in one dish so cleanup is easy, and skillet suppers can go from stovetop to oven to table. Serve the meal right out of the skillet for casual family-style dining. This chicken broccoli pasta uses egg noodles, but you can use your favorite pasta shape. You can even plan ahead and shred your deli chicken the night before. To put this chicken and broccoli skillet supper together, simply cook bacon, then make a sauce with butter, garlic, chicken broth, cream, and seasonings. After stirring in chicken, broccoli and other ingredients, broil for a crispy finish. We flavored with skillet pasta with Peppadew peppers, which is the brand name of the piquanté pepper, which is small, round, and pickled in a sweet-and-spicy brine. Look for this type in the olive bar in your grocery store's deli section, or use jarred sweet cherry peppers.