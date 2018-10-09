Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake

The hardest part of this chicken and broccoli bake just might be portion control.

By Southern Living

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Yield:
Serves 6 to 8
A chicken broccoli bake made with cheese-filled tortellini and a chopped pecan topping? If that isn't a dinner combination that would make every member of your family go in for seconds, we're not sure what is. We know we'd be happy to have it on our dinner table any night of the week.One of our favorite family dinner recipes, this chicken and broccoli bake makes the most of your Dutch oven. While it may not technically be a quick-fix dinner when you add in the bake time, the hands-on time of this beloved Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake is quicker than you might think. A little sautéing and a few stirs in your Dutch oven, and you'll be spooning an oven-ready chicken, pasta, and broccoli mixture into a 9x13 pan for baking before you know it. The hardest part of this chicken and broccoli casserole just might be portion control.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Melt ½ cup butter in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat; add onion and next 2 ingredients, and sauté 5 to 6 minutes or until tender.

  • Add flour, stirring until smooth. Cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Whisk in broth, half-and-half, and white wine. Reduce heat to medium, and cook, stirring constantly, 6 to 8 minutes or until thickened and bubbly.

  • Remove from heat; add 1 cup cheese and next 2 ingredients, stirring until cheese melts. Stir in tortellini and next 2 ingredients. Spoon into a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking dish.

  • Stir together ½ cup grated cheese and next 3 ingredients. Sprinkle over casserole. Bake at 350°F for 40 to 45 minutes or until bubbly.

Tips

We tested with Buitoni Mixed Cheese Tortellini.

