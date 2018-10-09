A chicken broccoli bake made with cheese-filled tortellini and a chopped pecan topping? If that isn't a dinner combination that would make every member of your family go in for seconds, we're not sure what is. We know we'd be happy to have it on our dinner table any night of the week.One of our favorite family dinner recipes, this chicken and broccoli bake makes the most of your Dutch oven. While it may not technically be a quick-fix dinner when you add in the bake time, the hands-on time of this beloved Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake is quicker than you might think. A little sautéing and a few stirs in your Dutch oven, and you'll be spooning an oven-ready chicken, pasta, and broccoli mixture into a 9x13 pan for baking before you know it. The hardest part of this chicken and broccoli casserole just might be portion control.