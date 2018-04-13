Chicken-and-Brisket Brunswick Stew Recipe

Brunswick stew is a classic Southern recipe, although everyone's got their own Mama's way of making it. This hearty, comforting one-pot dinner traditionally has a base of tomatoes, vegetables, and whatever fresh meat's around. Our version of the recipe gives hungry bellies a double-dose of protein with shredded chicken and smoky barbecued beef brisket. One of the keys to mastering this recipe is allowing the stew enough time to simmer on the stove. The flavors, led by a beef soup base, chili sauce, and garlic, marry beautifully when given 2 hours to cook thoroughly. Once your chicken has been shredded, add in already-cooked beef brisket to take your meal to the next level. You can likely pick up pre-cooked brisket at your local BBQ joint, just be sure to ask for no sauce. And, of course, we can't forget the hot sauce! Throw in as much or as little as you'd like; the peppery flavor of your favorite hot sauce will add an incomparable dimension of flavor to your Brunswick stew.