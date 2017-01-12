Chicken Bog Recipe

A distant cousin of pilau, Chicken Bog combines the best qualities of both chicken and rice. The chicken is juicy, and flavorful, and the rice absorbs the flavor of the chicken and spices. In the best Southern style of rice, the grains don't stick together. Some people theorize that Chicken Bog gets its name because the chicken is bogged in rice. Others claim the name comes because it is a boggy, soggy mess. The recipe is an old favorite, especially in the lowcountry regions where rice is grown, because it is easy to prepare, it can be made to accommodate large crowds, and can be served formally or informally. Chicken Bog used to be a traditional meal in fish camps, cooked on the riverbanks in big black iron pots and served with butter beans and other local vegetables. Chicken bog is fairly simple and quick to make, and it's a great way to feed a large crowd. So that you and your family can enjoy Chicken Bog as a weeknight meal, we have simplified the recipe without sacrificing any of the taste. Onions, carrots, and garlic are simmered with rice and chicken stock. Add flavorful, shredded rotisserie chicken for the finishing touch.