Chicken-Bell Pepper Tacos

Bell peppers make all the difference in these tacos.

By Robby Melvin

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
If you love tacos, but are tired of making the same old ground beef and cheese filling, give this tasty recipe a try. Our Chicken-Bell Pepper Tacos only require 20 minutes in the kitchen and a handful of fresh ingredients and pantry staples, and you'll be rewarded with a fast and fresh supper. Made with chopped, cooked chicken (leftover or rotisserie chicken will work), a bell pepper, and a boldly flavored base of sautéed tomatillos, Serano chile, white onion, and garlic, the filling is tucked into corn tortillas and topped with crumbled queso fresco and cilantro leaves. Diced avocado, chopped tomatoes, hot sauce, shredded cheese, and sour cream would also be delicious additions if you prefer. These tacos get their bright, tangy flavor from fresh tomatillos. If you haven't cooked with tomatillos before, you'll find them in most supermarkets, where they are sold by the pound. The fruit is bright green and covered with papery husks that you must remove and discard before you cook with them. Look for tomatillos with a fairly firm texture; if they are soft they are likely overripe. When you cook tomatillos, they will soften and break down as they heat up, like green tomatoes. 

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add onion, tomatillos, serrano, and garlic. Cook, stirring often, 5 minutes.

  • Stir in chicken, bell pepper, salt, cumin, and chile powder. Cook, stirring often, until bell pepper has softened and the chicken is warmed through, 5 minutes. Stir in lime juice. Serve in tortillas with toppings.

