Chicken-And-Biscuit Pot Pie No need to reach for your rolling pin to make this pot pie. Published on September 24, 2022 Active Time: 25 mins Total Time: 60 mins Servings: 6 The only thing that could make chicken pot pie even better are biscuits. To keep this dish weeknight friendly, we use frozen biscuits, not the refrigerated kind, which will overcook. This store-bought shortcut will save time, but still yield an irresistible flaky pot pie top. For an impressive presentation, brush the biscuits with butter (this will make them golden brown), and finish each with a single parsley leaf and a sprinkle of black pepper. Not only will it add flavor but it creates a beautiful flecked top, too. Make sure to let the baked pot pie stand for at least 10 minutes before serving so the filling has time to cool and thicken slightly. Letting the pot pie stand will also make for easier and prettier portioning. Sure, this recipe requires a bit of chopping, but once that's out of the way, it's a breeze to assemble, just 25 minutes of hands-on work and a comfort classic is on the table. Ingredients 7 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided, plus more for greasing 1 medium-size yellow onion, chopped (2 cups) 3 medium carrots, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices (2 cups) 3 celery stalks, sliced (1 1/4 cups) 1 (8-oz.) pkg. fresh green beans, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces (2 cups) ¼ cup plus 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour 4 cups chicken broth 3 (about 1 lb., 11 oz. total) boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces 3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, plus 12 fresh parsley leaves for biscuits 1 ½ tablespoons chopped fresh thyme 2 teaspoons kosher salt ½ teaspoon black pepper, plus more for biscuits 12 frozen buttermilk biscuits (from 1 [25-oz.] pkg., such as Pillsbury Grands!) Directions Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease a 13- x 9-inch baking dish with butter. Melt 6 tablespoons of the butter in a Dutch oven or large pot over medium-high. Add onion, carrots, and celery; cook, stirring often, until vegetables are starting to soften, about 5 minutes. Add green beans, and cook, stirring occasionally, 2 minutes. Sprinkle flour evenly over vegetables, and cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Stir in chicken broth; cook, stirring constantly, over medium-high until mixture begins to boil and thicken, about 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium; stir in chicken, parsley, thyme, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, about 2 minutes (chicken will not be cooked through), and remove from heat. Spoon mixture into prepared baking dish, and nestle biscuits slightly into filling. Microwave remaining 1 tablespoon butter in a small microwavable bowl on HIGH for 20 seconds. Brush tops of biscuits with butter, and top each biscuit with a parsley leaf and additional pepper. Bake in a preheated oven until biscuits are golden brown, chicken is cooked through, and filling is bubbly, 28 to 30 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes; serve. Tips Shop Smart: Use frozen biscuits in this recipe, not the refrigerated kind, which will overcook.