Chicken-and-Biscuit Pot Pie

The only thing that could make chicken pot pie even better are biscuits. To keep this dish weeknight friendly, we use frozen biscuits, not the refrigerated kind, which will overcook. This store-bought shortcut will save time, but still yield an irresistible flaky pot pie top.

For an impressive presentation, brush the biscuits with butter (this will make them golden brown), and finish each with a single parsley leaf and a sprinkle of black pepper. Not only will it add flavor but it creates a beautiful flecked top, too.

Make sure to let the baked pot pie stand for at least 10 minutes before serving so the filling has time to cool and thicken slightly. Letting the pot pie stand will also make for easier and prettier portioning. Sure, this recipe requires a bit of chopping, but once that's out of the way, it's a breeze to assemble, just 25 minutes of hands-on work and a comfort classic is on the table.