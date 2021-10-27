Cherry Winks

A true throwback to the 1950s, this cookie gained popularity after it became the winning recipe for a national Pillsbury baking contest. The outside is coated in cornflakes—a popular ingredient during the time, and a unique textural element to an otherwise standard cookie dough. Inside, the cookies have a tender crumb with a combination of fruit (dates and cherries) and nuts (pecans) similar to a fruit cake. However, it's the maraschino cherries that are the real star here, providing a sweet balance to the crunchy cereal coating and a bit of colorful whimsy to the top of each sweet. Don't skimp on them, or you'll end up with cookies that are surprisingly bland (trust us on this). If your cookies need an extra minute or two in the oven, be sure to keep close watch so the cereal doesn't burn.