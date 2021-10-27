Cherry Winks

A throwback bite we want to enjoy today.

By Joy Howard

Yield:
3 dozen
A true throwback to the 1950s, this cookie gained popularity after it became the winning recipe for a national Pillsbury baking contest. The outside is coated in cornflakes—a popular ingredient during the time, and a unique textural element to an otherwise standard cookie dough. Inside, the cookies have a tender crumb with a combination of fruit (dates and cherries) and nuts (pecans) similar to a fruit cake. However, it's the maraschino cherries that are the real star here, providing a sweet balance to the crunchy cereal coating and a bit of colorful whimsy to the top of each sweet. Don't skimp on them, or you'll end up with cookies that are surprisingly bland (trust us on this). If your cookies need an extra minute or two in the oven, be sure to keep close watch so the cereal doesn't burn.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat the oven to 375° and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt.

  • In the bowl of stand mixer set a medium speed, cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the milk and blend well. Add the eggs, blending between each, then mix in the vanilla. Use a spatula to fold in the ½ cup chopped cherries, and the dates and pecans.

  • Spoon the dough in tablespoon-size portions and roll in the cornflakes. Arrange on a baking sheet 2 inches apart. Press a quartered cherry into the top of each cookie.

  • Bake the cookies until set, about 12 minutes. Transfer to a rack to cool completely. Repeat with the shaping, rolling, and baking steps with the remaining dough.

