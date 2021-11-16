Cherry and chocolate and walnuts—oh my! These holiday-ready rugelach cookies really do have it all. Rugelach are crescent-shaped rolled cookies, typically featuring a cinnamon and apricot filling. We're changing things up with this recipe for Cherry-Walnut Rugelach, which are easy to make and even easier to enjoy.

These cookies feature a cream cheese dough and walnuts, but otherwise break from tradition. They're filled with cherry jam and chocolate, a scrumptious substitute for the usual cinnamon sugar and apricot preserves. If you can't find cherry jam at your local grocery store, you can also use cherry preserves—you'll just need to pluck out the larger bits of fruit. An egg wash and a dusting of sparkling sugar before baking really makes these rugelach shine. This recipe yields two dozen cookies—a dozen to keep and a dozen to give away.