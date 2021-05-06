Cherry Tomato Cobbler with Basil Ice Cream

Use fresh summer produce to make this stellar dessert.

By Southern Living Editors

When you've got a haul of fresh summer tomatoes, we recommend turning it into a cheery cobbler. Yes, we said cobbler. Elizabeth Heiskell, the Debutante Farmer, walks us through this beautiful (and absolutely delicious) Cherry Tomato Cobbler, topped with sweet Basil Ice Cream. While this cobbler may be far from your typical summer blueberry or peach recipe, rest assured it is just as delicious. Pro tip: While you're mixing your milk and flour to create your base, be sure to whisk continuously and add your milk in gradually. Don't overwhelm it. That last thing you want is your flour to be clumpy. The other tip Elizabeth wants you to know? Resist the urge to stir once you've poured your flour mixture and cobbler topping into your baking dish. Make sure the top is set and beautifully brown before removing from the oven. Top with a scoop (or two) of Basil Ice Cream, and you won't hear a single person in your crowd complaining.

Ingredients

The Debutante Farmer's Cherry Tomato Cobbler
Basil Ice Cream

Directions

  • The Debutante Farmer's Cherry Tomato Cobbler: Preheat oven to 350˚F. Combine the tomatoes, cherries, 1 cup sugar, and water in a saucepan and mix well. Bring to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from the heat. Put the butter in a 3-quart baking dish and place in oven to melt.

  • Mix remaining 1 cup sugar, flour, and milk slowly to prevent clumping. Pour mixture over melted butter. Do not stir. Spoon fruit on top, gently pouring in syrup. Batter will rise to top during baking. Bake for 30 to 45 minutes.

  • Basil Ice Cream: Bring milk, basil, ¼ cup sugar, and a pinch of salt to a boil in a 2-quart heavy saucepan, stirring, then remove from heat and let steep 30 minutes. Transfer to a blender (reserve saucepan) and blend until basil is finely ground, about 1 minute.

  • Beat together yolks and remaining ¼ cup sugar in a medium bowl with an electric mixer until thick and pale, about 1 minute. Add milk mixture in a stream, beating until combined well. Pour mixture into reserved saucepan and cook over moderate heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon until mixture coats back of spoon and registers 175˚F on thermometer (do not let boil). Immediately remove from heat and pour through a fine-mesh sieve into a metal bowl. Set bowl in a larger bowl of ice water and stir until cold, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Stir in cream and freeze in ice cream maker. Transfer ice cream to an airtight container and put in freezer to harden, at least 2 hours.

