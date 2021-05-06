Cherry Tomato Cobbler with Basil Ice Cream
Use fresh summer produce to make this stellar dessert.
Recipe Summary
When you've got a haul of fresh summer tomatoes, we recommend turning it into a cheery cobbler. Yes, we said cobbler. Elizabeth Heiskell, the Debutante Farmer, walks us through this beautiful (and absolutely delicious) Cherry Tomato Cobbler, topped with sweet Basil Ice Cream. While this cobbler may be far from your typical summer blueberry or peach recipe, rest assured it is just as delicious. Pro tip: While you're mixing your milk and flour to create your base, be sure to whisk continuously and add your milk in gradually. Don't overwhelm it. That last thing you want is your flour to be clumpy. The other tip Elizabeth wants you to know? Resist the urge to stir once you've poured your flour mixture and cobbler topping into your baking dish. Make sure the top is set and beautifully brown before removing from the oven. Top with a scoop (or two) of Basil Ice Cream, and you won't hear a single person in your crowd complaining.