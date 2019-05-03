Cherry Dump Cake
When you need a dessert, but you don't have a lot of effort to give.
Taking only minutes to come together, this Cherry Dump Cake avoids the cloying sweetness of canned cherry pie filling by instead using whole pitted cherries canned in heavy syrup for their fresh juicy flavor. The dark cherries also give the cake a deep color, making it look like a berry cobbler, but the flavor is unmistakable—nostalgic yellow cake and dark cherries with the subtle complement of almond.
Serve this easy cake with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream. Chopped pecans or slivered almonds can also make a delicious crunchy topping to contrast the soft texture of the cake. You can also substitute one can of cherries for a can of peaches to make a Cherry and Peach Dump Cake.