Cherry Delight–what's left to say? A variation of the recipe for this sweet and creamy dessert can be found in spiral bound community cookbooks across the region, and it's no wonder. This classic cool and creamy treat shows up at almost every church potluck and family reunion, yet it is equally welcome as an after-supper treat during the week. With a prep time of just 20 minutes, this practically no-bake dessert can be prepared hours before you plan to serve it. Light and airy whipped cream combines with tangy sour cream to balance the sweetness from the cherry pie filling. For a pretty presentation, line your baking dish with aluminum foil before assembling the dessert. When you are ready to serve, lift the dessert in the foil to a cutting board, then gently pull the foil from underneath the crust by holding the Cherry Delight in place. Cut into bars then place on a platter.