Cherry Delight

By Jasmine Smith

20 mins
3 hrs 5 mins
10
Cherry Delight–what's left to say? A variation of the recipe for this sweet and creamy dessert can be found in spiral bound community cookbooks across the region, and it's no wonder. This classic cool and creamy treat shows up at almost every church potluck and family reunion, yet it is equally welcome as an after-supper treat during the week. With a prep time of just 20 minutes, this practically no-bake dessert can be prepared hours before you plan to serve it. Light and airy whipped cream combines with tangy sour cream to balance the sweetness from the cherry pie filling. For a pretty presentation, line your baking dish with aluminum foil before assembling the dessert. When you are ready to serve, lift the dessert in the foil to a cutting board, then gently pull the foil from underneath the crust by holding the Cherry Delight in place. Cut into bars then place on a platter.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Stir together graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, granulated sugar, and salt in a large bowl until combined. Press mixture evenly into bottom of an 11- x 7-inch baking dish. Bake in preheated oven until crust is toasty and edges are golden, 12 to 14 minutes. Transfer baking dish to a wire rack; let crust cool completely, about 45 minutes.

  • Beat heavy whipping cream in a medium bowl with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until stiff peaks form, about 1 minute. Set whipped cream aside. Beat cream cheese and sour cream in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth, about 1 minute. Add powdered sugar and vanilla; beat until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes.

  • Fold half of whipped cream into cream cheese mixture using a rubber spatula until just combined; repeat with remaining whipped cream. Spoon cream cheese mixture into cooled crust; smooth top using a small offset spatula. Pour cherry pie filling over cream cheese layer, spreading to edges of cream cheese mixture. Cover and chill until filling is firm, about 2 hours. Cut into 10 bars, and serve immediately.

