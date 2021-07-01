Cherry Cobbler

Cobblers are not meant to be tricky, but that doesn't mean that the fillings shouldn't be carefully made. Cherries are bright and sweet and packed with a naturally unique flavor that should be highlighted in something as simple as a cobbler. To make sure that the fruit and the jammy liquid surrounding the fruit is the right consistency, this recipe makes the cherry filling on the stove before pouring it into a skillet and covering it with cobbler batter. The tart red cherries cook down with sugar, lemon juice, and lemon zest to bring out the cherry flavor and to make the fruit more tender. The mixture is then thickened with cornstarch to create the ideal gelled consistency for the sweet liquid the cherries are sitting in. The final addition to the filling is a secret ingredient: almond extract. Just a small amount of almond extract heightens the fruitiness of the cherries and enhances the overall flavor of the cobbler. Once this filling is in the skillet, the batter that goes over top comes together in two minutes by whisking all of the ingredients together in a bowl. The cobbler goes into the oven for 45 minutes and comes out golden brown and fragrant with the rich aromas of cherries, almond, and butter. After it cools slightly, the cobbler is ready to be scooped and served with some vanilla ice cream or on its own. Perfect for a special occasion, this casual and delicious dessert is made to be a crowd pleaser, and it doesn't disappoint.