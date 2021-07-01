Cherry Cobbler

If you haven't tried cherry cobbler before, you're missing out.

By Micah A Leal

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
bake:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Cobblers are not meant to be tricky, but that doesn't mean that the fillings shouldn't be carefully made. Cherries are bright and sweet and packed with a naturally unique flavor that should be highlighted in something as simple as a cobbler. To make sure that the fruit and the jammy liquid surrounding the fruit is the right consistency, this recipe makes the cherry filling on the stove before pouring it into a skillet and covering it with cobbler batter. The tart red cherries cook down with sugar, lemon juice, and lemon zest to bring out the cherry flavor and to make the fruit more tender. The mixture is then thickened with cornstarch to create the ideal gelled consistency for the sweet liquid the cherries are sitting in. The final addition to the filling is a secret ingredient: almond extract. Just a small amount of almond extract heightens the fruitiness of the cherries and enhances the overall flavor of the cobbler. Once this filling is in the skillet, the batter that goes over top comes together in two minutes by whisking all of the ingredients together in a bowl. The cobbler goes into the oven for 45 minutes and comes out golden brown and fragrant with the rich aromas of cherries, almond, and butter. After it cools slightly, the cobbler is ready to be scooped and served with some vanilla ice cream or on its own. Perfect for a special occasion, this casual and delicious dessert is made to be a crowd pleaser, and it doesn't disappoint.  

Ingredients

Fruit Base
Batter
Additional Ingredients

Directions

  • Make Fruit Base: Combine cherries, sugar, lemon juice and zest in a heavy-bottomed pot. Bring to a boil for 5 minutes over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally to encourage cherries to break down. Remove from heat and carefully scoop out ¼ cup of the liquid in the pot to a small bowl. Whisk cornstarch into reserved liquid until no clumps remain. Pour cornstarch mixture back into pot and return to medium-high heat. Boil, stirring constantly, until mixture has thickened, about 1 minute. Stir in almond extract and salt. Pour Fruit Base into the bottom of a 9-inch cast iron skillet.

  • Make Batter: Whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add egg, milk, and melted butter. Whisk until batter is completely smooth.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Pour Batter over top of Fruit Base and place skillet in the oven until the surface is golden brown, 40 to 45 minutes. Serve with ice cream, if desired.

