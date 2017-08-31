Cherry Chocolates Recipe

Christmas cookies are always a favorite with Southern Living readers, so it is little wonder that this recipe for Basic Butter Cookie Dough became a holiday favorite. Ellender Mills of Raleigh, North Carolina, sent in this recipe, which ran in December, 1995, and described how she divided the dough into quarters, adding different flavorings, frostings, and garnishes to each quarter to create a wonderful assortment of Christmas cookies. The basic recipe alone bakes up a delicious batch of cookies, but with this variation for Cherry Chocolates, you can create cookie with a yummy surprise in the center. If you love a good Christmas cookie, we bet you'll be filling decorative cookie tins, boxes, and jars with these Christmas cookies as gifts throughout the holidays (along with our other festive cookies!). Simply mix a batch of the Basic Butter Cookie Dough and divide it into fourths (you can freeze the dough portions you don't use). Take a rounded spoonful of dough and mold it around a chocolate candy, such as Hershey's Kisses. Then place half of a candied cherry (maraschino cherries work great) on top of the mounded dough, and bake. These Cherry Chocolates, along with a tall glass of cold milk, make a delightful addition to Santa's goodie plate on Christmas Eve. Any way your cookie cutter cuts them, you can't beat the taste of Christmas cookies for the holiday season.