Cherry Blossom Cocktail

Fruity, tart, and slightly floral, this cocktail is pairs well with warm weather.

By Britney Alston

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
This cocktail is as pretty as the clusters of pink cherry blossoms that burst into bloom each spring in Washington, D.C. on the trees that were a gift of friendship from Japan in 1912. It tastes fruity and crisp, with floral hints from sake, a Japanese spirit made from fermented rice. It has a lovely balance of sweetness from grenadine (bottled syrup made from pomegranates) and tartness from cranberry juice and fresh lime.  

Ingredients

Directions

  • Fill a cocktail shaker two-thirds full of ice. Add sake, cranberry juice, lime juice, grenadine, and bitters. Place lid on shaker; shake until well combined and chilled, about 30 seconds. Strain into a martini glass. Garnish with cranberries. Serve immediately.

