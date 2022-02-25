Cherry Blossom Cocktail
Fruity, tart, and slightly floral, this cocktail is pairs well with warm weather.
Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee
Recipe Summary
This cocktail is as pretty as the clusters of pink cherry blossoms that burst into bloom each spring in Washington, D.C. on the trees that were a gift of friendship from Japan in 1912. It tastes fruity and crisp, with floral hints from sake, a Japanese spirit made from fermented rice. It has a lovely balance of sweetness from grenadine (bottled syrup made from pomegranates) and tartness from cranberry juice and fresh lime.