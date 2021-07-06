Cherries-and-Cream Icebox Cake
Easier than cherry pie.
Recipe Summary
We always love to have a homemade dessert on the table, but sometimes, it's just too hot to turn on the oven. That's where this Cherries-and-Cream Icebox Cake comes in. This stunning mealtime finale looks just like a classic Southern layer cake—but there's no baking required. This cool, creamy (make-ahead!) dessert is a real treat on a hot day.
Layers of graham cracker, a cool whipped filling, and cherry preserves compose this beautiful, no-bake dessert. While most icebox cakes are made with whipped cream ice cream, this version gets a more substantial, extra-decadent base mixture of whipped cream and—the secret ingredient—cream cheese. The whipped cream, with a light pink hue and a hint of almond, pairs well with the ribbons of pureed cherry preserves that run through the layers of this dessert. Here's how to construct it: Dollop the center of each whipped cream layer with 1 tablespoon preserves. Use a wooden skewer or the tip of a knife to drag and swirl the preserves evenly throughout the whipped cream.
After chilling for 8 hours (or overnight), the graham crackers soften and are easily sliced. Quick tip: Use a serrated knife to cut clean slices of this cherry icebox cake.