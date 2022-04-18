Cheesy Tomato-and-Sausage Strata

Wake up the family with this cheesy strata.

By Karen Schroeder-Rankin

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

chill:
4 hrs
bake:
55 mins
stand:
15 mins
total:
5 hrs 30 mins
active:
20 mins
Servings:
10
Rustic and inviting, this Cheesy Tomato-and-Sausage Strata has all the components required to make a great brunch in one dish: eggs, sausage, bread, cheese, and tomatoes. The smoky and savory flavors of the sausage and its drippings work in tandem with the onion and tomato to permeate the whole dish, lending a ton of flavor to the bread and eggs. Pro tip: before placing this casserole in the oven, put the dish on a rimmed baking sheet to contain any drips as it cooks.

Best of all, most of the prep for this dish happens in advance. This strata, which is a savory take on bread pudding, has to chill for at least four hours so the bread can soak up all the eggy, saucy goodness, resulting in a supremely fluffy, soufflé-like breakfast casserole. We like to prepare this sausage strata the night before we plan to serve it.

During the work week, we love to fantasize about the elaborate brunch we'll cook this weekend. But by the time Saturday morning rolls around, you may need to drag us out of bed to make the brunch we promised our family and friends. For lazy weekends, we love to have a dish prepared in advance—simply pop that breakfast casserole in the oven, brew a pot of coffee, and you've got a full brunch ready to go. Our Cheesy Tomato-and-Sausage Strata is the make-ahead favorite that's just fancy enough to wow your brunch crowd.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high. Add sausage. Cook, stirring occasionally, until sausage begins to brown, about 5 minutes. Add tomatoes and onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is softened and tomatoes have burst, about 5 minutes. Remove skillet from heat. 

  • Toss together sausage mixture, bread, and 2 tablespoons of the parsley in a very large bowl. Whisk eggs, milk, 1 cup of the shredded cheese, and half of the garlic-and-herb cheese in a medium bowl. Pour egg mixture over bread mixture; toss gently to combine. Spoon mixture into a 13- x 9-inch (3-quart) baking dish lightly greased with cooking spray; pour any remaining liquid over bread in dish. Cover with aluminum foil; chill at least 4 hours or up to 12 hours.  

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Uncover baking dish; sprinkle with remaining 1 cup shredded cheese, and dollop with remaining garlic-and-herb cheese. Cover with foil; place on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake until almost set, about 40 minutes. Uncover; continue baking until golden brown and a knife inserted in center comes out clean (with no liquid egg), 15 to 20 minutes. Let stand at room temperature 15 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining 2 tablespoons parsley before serving.

