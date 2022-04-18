Cheesy Tomato-and-Sausage Strata
Wake up the family with this cheesy strata.
Recipe Summary
Rustic and inviting, this Cheesy Tomato-and-Sausage Strata has all the components required to make a great brunch in one dish: eggs, sausage, bread, cheese, and tomatoes. The smoky and savory flavors of the sausage and its drippings work in tandem with the onion and tomato to permeate the whole dish, lending a ton of flavor to the bread and eggs. Pro tip: before placing this casserole in the oven, put the dish on a rimmed baking sheet to contain any drips as it cooks.
Best of all, most of the prep for this dish happens in advance. This strata, which is a savory take on bread pudding, has to chill for at least four hours so the bread can soak up all the eggy, saucy goodness, resulting in a supremely fluffy, soufflé-like breakfast casserole. We like to prepare this sausage strata the night before we plan to serve it.
During the work week, we love to fantasize about the elaborate brunch we'll cook this weekend. But by the time Saturday morning rolls around, you may need to drag us out of bed to make the brunch we promised our family and friends. For lazy weekends, we love to have a dish prepared in advance—simply pop that breakfast casserole in the oven, brew a pot of coffee, and you've got a full brunch ready to go. Our Cheesy Tomato-and-Sausage Strata is the make-ahead favorite that's just fancy enough to wow your brunch crowd.