Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

If you're looking for an easy and satisfying dish for your next holiday dinner or potluck, we've found the perfect casserole for you. This cheesy scalloped potato casserole recipe doesn't require much hands-on time and also has a short ingredient list so it comes together quickly. Stirring the potatoes every 10 minutes while they are cooking will help them cook evenly and help the dish stay creamy. And since it's made in a 13x9 dish, there will be plenty of this crowd-pleasing side dish for everyone. You'll know it's done cooking when the cheese is a nice golden-brown shade. While it's a great dish for holiday dinners, it's easy enough to make as a warm side dish for weeknight dinners.