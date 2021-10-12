Comfort for a crowd . That's what the holiday season is all about, and what better time to embrace comfort food than breakfast ? Forget the stuffy buffets and sit-down dinners: The morning of (or after) a holiday calls for casual festivities. Keep the pajamas on and warm the oven: This Cheesy Sausage, Egg, and Hash Brown Casserole is the meal you've been waiting for.

This hearty casserole feeds a full house, making it the ideal post-holiday breakfast or brunch. Complete with sausage, egg, and hash browns, this recipe has a little bit of everything. In true Southern fashion, it all comes together in a skillet, making the easiest one-dish breakfast we've seen as of late. Poblano chile and bell peppers bring a little spice to this breakfast casserole, while Gruyère and cheddar cheeses melt throughout the dish. Refrigerated (not frozen) diced potatoes make this hash come together fast because they're parcooked and don't need to be thawed. Call in the kids—it's breakfast time!