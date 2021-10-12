Cheesy Sausage, Egg, and Hash Brown Casserole

Rating: Unrated

This easy and filling breakfast recipe is perfect for holiday guests.

By Marianne Williams

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe Summary test

active:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Comfort for a crowd. That's what the holiday season is all about, and what better time to embrace comfort food than breakfast? Forget the stuffy buffets and sit-down dinners: The morning of (or after) a holiday calls for casual festivities. Keep the pajamas on and warm the oven: This Cheesy Sausage, Egg, and Hash Brown Casserole is the meal you've been waiting for.

This hearty casserole feeds a full house, making it the ideal post-holiday breakfast or brunch. Complete with sausage, egg, and hash browns, this recipe has a little bit of everything. In true Southern fashion, it all comes together in a skillet, making the easiest one-dish breakfast we've seen as of late. Poblano chile and bell peppers bring a little spice to this breakfast casserole, while Gruyère and cheddar cheeses melt throughout the dish. Refrigerated (not frozen) diced potatoes make this hash come together fast because they're parcooked and don't need to be thawed. Call in the kids—it's breakfast time!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F with oven rack about 6 inches from heat. Heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add sausage. Cook, breaking up sausage into pieces with a wooden spoon, until golden brown and just cooked through, about 4 minutes. Remove sausage to a medium bowl with a slotted spoon; set aside. Do not wipe skillet clean.

    Advertisement

  • Add sweet onion, poblano chile, red bell pepper, and ½ teaspoon of the salt to skillet. Cook over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until onion is tender and peppers have charred in spots, about 8 minutes. Remove with slotted spoon to bowl with sausage. Wipe skillet clean. 

  • Heat remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in skillet over medium-high. Add diced potatoes to skillet in an even layer. Cook, undisturbed, until browned on bottom, about 5 minutes. Add ½ teaspoon of the salt. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and crispy on most sides, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Return sausage and pepper mixture to skillet, and add garlic powder. Stir to combine. Stir in ½ cup each of the Gruyère and Cheddar cheeses until just combined. 

  • Whisk together eggs, cream, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Pour over mixture in skillet, and tilt pan to allow eggs to distribute. Top with remaining ½ cup each Gruyère and Cheddar cheeses. Bake in preheated oven until eggs have set and cheeses have melted, about 8 minutes. Increase oven temperature to broil, and broil until cheeses have turned golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove; let stand 5 minutes. Sprinkle with chives. Slice and serve immediately.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 10/13/2021