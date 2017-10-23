Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole Recipe

This casserole is rich, delicious, and worthy of Saturday brunch. This creamy breakfast recipe is a hearty, filling dish that combines a few of our favorite ingredients, like hot ground sausage, flaky croissants, and Parmesan and Gruyère cheeses. We love how the gruyère cheese browns beautifully and adds a nutty flavor to the dish when baked on top. Combining the ingredients in a casserole dish with the creamy milk mixture and letting it chill for eight hours is the trick to letting the flavors meld together before baking—this is especially important when it comes to infusing the flaky croissants with the moisture needed for a perfect breakfast casserole. The chill time also helps you get this casserole together the night before, making it less stressful to get breakfast on the table the next day! Whether you have company in town or just early risers with hearty appetites, this casserole makes your life just a little easier and way more delicious. We're firm believers that waking up to a warm, cozy casserole is the best thing about a weekend morning, and this Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole definitely does the trick. If your crew isn't as fond of hot sausage, it'll taste just as good with a milder variety. No matter what, the combo of Parmesan and Gruyère cheeses doesn't need to be touched in our humble opinion!