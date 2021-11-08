Cheesy Potato Croquettes
A great appetizer for a small party.
Prepare the frying oil. There's no better way to start a party than with fried potatoes and cheese.
With three different types of cheese—Parmesan, mozzarella, and sharp Cheddar—these Cheesy Potato Croquettes certainly live up to their name. The soft interior means that these fried bites practically melt in your mouth, but the crispy, crunchy coating gives delivers plenty of textural contrast. This recipe was designed for your Hannukah celebration; you can even recycle the frying oil night after night to make more of our favorite Hannukah treats, like Mini Sweet Potato Latkes or Arancini with Pomodoro Dipping Sauce.
Our Test Kitchen has a few tips to help you achieve light, fluffy, and crispy potato croquettes. Allowing the boiled potatoes to cool slightly before passing them through the ricer lets steam escape, preventing the croquettes from becoming gummy. Using a ricer to mash the potatoes produces a very smooth, fine texture; a potato masher would work here, too, but make sure to mash the potatoes very well. Briefly chilling the breaded croquettes allows the panko to draw out any residual moisture in the potato mixture and helps the breading to stick to the croquette.