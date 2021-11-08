Prepare the frying oil. There's no better way to start a party than with fried potatoes and cheese.

With three different types of cheese—Parmesan, mozzarella, and sharp Cheddar—these Cheesy Potato Croquettes certainly live up to their name. The soft interior means that these fried bites practically melt in your mouth, but the crispy, crunchy coating gives delivers plenty of textural contrast. This recipe was designed for your Hannukah celebration; you can even recycle the frying oil night after night to make more of our favorite Hannukah treats, like Mini Sweet Potato Latkes or Arancini with Pomodoro Dipping Sauce.