Cheesy Green Chile Pork Chop Foil Packets
Bring the smoky Southwestern flavors to your weeknight supper table with these cheesy Chile Pork Chops. Make a batch of this homemade hot sauce and serve alongside the chops for those that like more heat on their food. Budget-friendly pork chops are always a great option for weeknight suppers. For even cooking, be sure to purchase pork chops that are equal in size. Thicker ones are preferred, as thin chops will overcook before the vegetables get tender. If you enjoyed foil packet meals around the campfire as a kid, you will love how easy, convenient, and delicious they can be when served in your home. Foil packs come together quickly, and you can cook them without spending too much time in the kitchen. Since you cook foil packets outside on the grill, you won’t dirty up any pots and pans and, better still, you won’t need to heat up the oven. Spread some newspaper on the picnic table and serve the packets without a plate.