Cheesy Green Chile Pork Chop Foil Packets

Bring the smoky Southwestern flavors to your weeknight supper table with these cheesy Chile Pork Chops. Make a batch of this homemade hot sauce and serve alongside the chops for those that like more heat on their food. Budget-friendly pork chops are always a great option for weeknight suppers. For even cooking, be sure to purchase pork chops that are equal in size. Thicker ones are preferred, as thin chops will overcook before the vegetables get tender. If you enjoyed foil packet meals around the campfire as a kid, you will love how easy, convenient, and delicious they can be when served in your home. Foil packs come together quickly, and you can cook them without spending too much time in the kitchen. Since you cook foil packets outside on the grill, you won’t dirty up any pots and pans and, better still, you won’t need to heat up the oven. Spread some newspaper on the picnic table and serve the packets without a plate.

By Melissa Gray
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat a gas grill to medium (350°F to 400°F). Cut 4 (18- x 12-inch) sheets of heavy-duty aluminum foil; spray 1 side with cooking spray.

  • Stir together beans, chiles, bell peppers, onion, oil, and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt in a bowl. Divide mixture evenly; place in the center of the sprayed side of each foil sheet. Stir together chili powder, ground cumin, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt; season pork with spice mixture. Place 1 pork chop over vegetables in each packet.

  • Bring up both long sides of foil until edges meet. Fold over 1/2 inch; close and seal edges. Fold over 1/2 inch again to further seal. Fold each short side over 1 inch to close and seal edges; fold over 2 more times to completely seal. Repeat with other packets.

  • Place packets on unoiled grates, folded side up. Grill, covered, 10 minutes. Rotate packets 90 degrees; cover. Continue grilling until a thermometer inserted in pork registers 140°F, about 8 minutes. Remove packets from grill; let stand 5 minutes. (Internal temperature will continue to rise to 145°F while pork stands.)

  • Cut a large X across top of packets. Carefully fold back edges, allowing steam to escape. Immediately sprinkle cheese evenly over pork chops; let stand until cheese is melted, about 1 1/2 minutes. Garnish with cilantro, and serve with lime wedges.

