Cheesy Garlic, Herb, And Ham Bites

What is better than a hot ham and cheese sandwich? How about a tiny ham and cheese party appetizer? Frozen puff pastry sheets are a hostess' dream. Keep one or two packages in the freezer for those times when you have unexpected company or last-minute party plans and you don't want to arrive empty handed. Quick and easy appetizers are a snap when you start with puff pastry. All you have to do is roll the dough on a lightly floured surface and proceed with the recipe. This particular recipe is quick to assemble and takes only 20 minutes in the oven, so pop it in as soon as your guests start to arrive. By the time they have a drink in hand and have mingled around the room, these little bites will be ready. A packaged garlic and cheese spread is a convenient way to add flavor. Start with ½ teaspoon or a whole teaspoon on each round, then add more to suit your own taste. Once you remove the baked bites from the oven, top with thin strips of prosciutto and chopped parsley. If you want to mix things up, use diced country ham or crumbled bacon instead of the prosciutto. Serve these with other appetizers for a holiday cocktail party or offer them to guests at a gameday event. They will keep the crowd happy until half time, when the burgers come hot off the grill.