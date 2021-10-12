As the leaves begin to change colors, butternut squash tends to get lots of attention, but this fall, we're highlighting some of the fantastic ways to use lesser-known squash varieties. This recipe for baked cheese grits highlights Blue Hokkaido squash. Similar in appearance and flavor to Kabocha squash, Blue Hokkaido have a blue-grey skin, are sweet in flavor, and slightly drier than a typical Kabocha squash. In this dish, the sweetness of the squash brings out the sweetness in the corn grits, while adding minimal moisture. If you can't find Blue Hokkaido, Kabocha squash works well as a substitution here.

Our Cheesy Baked Grits with Blue Hokkaido Squash and Bacon are made just how we like our grits: super rich, creamy, and full of cheese. The stone-ground grits bring a nice coarseness and the grated squash almost dissolves into the grits while cooking, imparting a subtle sweetness and nuttiness without completely stealing the show. The crispy bacon provides little pops of saltiness, while the cheese topping sends this over the top. The sage and thyme are present in every bite, and the crispy sage on top provides additional texture and visual appeal.