Cheesy Bacon Pinwheels Recipe

We had you at bacon, right? The tender and buttery yeast dough of these pinwheels is spiraled around sweet caramelized onions, salty bacon, and creamy Gruyère cheese. You can also use fontina or mozzarella if Gruyère isn't available. But back to the bacon and all its good flavor. First, you fry 6 to 7 (or more, because you need some to nibble on, right?) chopped slices of thick-cut bacon, then caramelize the onions in a portion of the bacon drippings. What's even better, is that you then brush the inside of the muffin tins with more of the bacon drippings. Bacon on the inside of the pinwheel, and bacon on the outside. This savory bread recipe is a southern living multi-tasker: serve it with a casserole and fruit at a weekend brunch, add it to your holiday dinner breadbasket, or enjoy a couple of warm pinwheels, along with a mug of coffee, for a late afternoon snack.