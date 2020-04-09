Cheesecake Crescent Rolls

Rating: Unrated

If you want to justify cheesecake for breakfast, we have just the recipe for you. Our Cheesecake Crescent Rolls bake into easily sliceable triangles. The cheesecake filling is a simple mixture of cream cheese, sour cream, sugar, and eggs, with some added flavor from lemon juice and vanilla extract. We beat a little flour into this mixture so that the filling sets quickly in the oven, saving you from the trouble of baking a cheesecake in a water bath for hours on end. From there, all you need is canned crescent roll dough. Best known to be used for make-at-home croissants, this dough can be kept in its large rectangular shape and pressed into a baking dish to make a bottom and top crust for this delicious pastry. After baking and cooling, you can easily cut a triangle by following the perforated lines in the dough. We recommend putting your feet up and enjoying this treat with a cup of coffee, because cheesecake has never been easier to make and enjoy at any time of day. While we also recommend dusting the pastry in powdered sugar, feel free to whip some cream and sprinkle some nutmeg on top if you're feeling fancy.

By Micah A Leal

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary test

active:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9- x- 13-inch baking pan with cooking spray; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a mixer, beat together cream cheese and sour cream until well combined. Add sugar and mix until lightened, about 3 minutes. Add eggs one at a time, waiting for the first to incorporate before adding the next. Mix in lemon juice, vanilla, and salt. Add flour, and beat on medium until no pockets of dry ingredients remain, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed.

  • Unroll one of the crescent roll cans, being careful not to separate any of the triangles, maintaining the rectangular shape of the entire sheet of dough. On a lightly floured surface, place rectangle and press with your hands until it is 9- x- 13-inches. Transfer to the prepared baking dish and press evenly into dish. Pour cream cheese filling on top of dough. Unroll the second can of crescent rolls and press it on a floured surface in the same way you did the last dough rectangle. Carefully place rectangle on top of cream cheese mixture.

  • Bake until the top is browned and the cream cheese filling has set, about 30 minutes. Allow to cool completely before dusting with powdered sugar and slicing along perforated lines in dough.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 08/25/2021