If you want to justify cheesecake for breakfast, we have just the recipe for you. Our Cheesecake Crescent Rolls bake into easily sliceable triangles. The cheesecake filling is a simple mixture of cream cheese, sour cream, sugar, and eggs, with some added flavor from lemon juice and vanilla extract. We beat a little flour into this mixture so that the filling sets quickly in the oven, saving you from the trouble of baking a cheesecake in a water bath for hours on end. From there, all you need is canned crescent roll dough. Best known to be used for make-at-home croissants, this dough can be kept in its large rectangular shape and pressed into a baking dish to make a bottom and top crust for this delicious pastry. After baking and cooling, you can easily cut a triangle by following the perforated lines in the dough. We recommend putting your feet up and enjoying this treat with a cup of coffee, because cheesecake has never been easier to make and enjoy at any time of day. While we also recommend dusting the pastry in powdered sugar, feel free to whip some cream and sprinkle some nutmeg on top if you're feeling fancy.