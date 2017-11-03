Cheese Dreams Recipe

Make these cheesy treats the day before and refrigerate, or freeze up to 3 weeks. If frozen, pop in the oven straight from the freezer; increase the bake time by 10 minutes. We find that sharp cheddar works best for creating a super cheesy flavor, but feel free to experiment with your favorite flavor of cheddar—an aged white cheddar would be amazing here. You get a nice little kick of flavor from the Worcestershire, dry mustard, and ground red pepper. These cheesy dreams are similar to our other favorite Southern cheese-laden snack: the cheese straw. There are so many variations of that super simple appetizer, and this recipe is a slightly elevated option that follows the same delicious logic and will introduce something new to your family and friends this holiday season. The addition of white bread, used as miniature sandwich slices that are coated with the cheesy mixture, makes this starter stand out amongst the crowd. Whip up a batch of these, along with a bowl full of one of our favorite holiday punches (such as the Texas Santa Punch), for a foolproof party lineup. These cheese dreams are guaranteed to be one of the best easy appetizer recipes you've ever made.