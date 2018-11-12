Cheese Cracker-Topped Squash Casserole

"We have a hard time getting our grandson to eat a vegetable. He loves Goldfish crackers, so I came up with this recipe. You can sub any type of crackers," says SL reader Gerri Ellis, of Hazelhurst, MS, whose recipe inspired this dish. We crushed a few crackers and tossed the crumbs with paprika to help the whole fish outline on top stand out.

By Southern Living Test Kitchen

Gallery

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Yield:
Makes 8 to 10 servings
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°. Place first 3 ingredients in a Dutch oven; add hot water 2 inches above squash-and-onion mixture. Add salt to Dutch oven, and stir to dissolve. Bring mixture to a boil over medium-high heat. Boil 10 minutes or until squash is very tender when pierced with a fork. Drain vegetable mixture well; let stand at room temperature 15 minutes to cool slightly.

    Advertisement

  • Stir together sour cream and mayonnaise in a large bowl. Lightly beat egg, and stir into mayonnaise mixture. Gently stir in cheese, pepper, and cooked squash mixture; spoon mixture into a greased (with butter) 13- x 9-inch baking dish.

  • Bake at 350° for 40 minutes or until bubbly. Combine cheese crackers and melted butter, and toss to coat. Arrange over casserole. Bake 10 more minutes. Remove from oven, and let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/21/2022