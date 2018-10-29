Cheddar Cheese Straws

Every Southern food enthusiast has a go-to cheddar cheese straw recipe up his or her sleeve, and we're making the case for this one. It's savory and rich with the perfect amount of peppery kick. Ideal for a party snack - this recipe travels well, and it's so easy to make. In fact, you'll only need 6 ingredients that are probably already in your kitchen. Seriously! You can get the family involved with the recipe, too. It's a big hit with the kids and a welcome substitution for gold fish crackers or Cheezits. Packed with bursting cheddar flavor, you won't be able to resist a second helping.

By Ann Porter, Jefferson City, Tennessee

bake:
12 mins
total:
42 mins
prep:
30 mins
Yield:
Makes about 10 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat first 5 ingredients at medium speed with a heavy-duty stand mixer until blended. Gradually add flour, beating just until combined.

  • Use a cookie press with a star-shaped disk to shape mixture into long ribbons, following manufacturer's instructions, on parchment paper-lined baking sheets. Cut ribbons into 2-inch pieces.

  • Bake at 350° for 12 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove to wire racks to cool.

  • Cheese Wafers: Combine ingredients as directed; chill dough 2 hours. Shape dough into 4 (8-inch-long) logs; wrap each in plastic wrap, and chill 8 hours. Cut each log into 1/4-inch-thick slices; place on parchment paper-lined baking sheets. Bake at 350° for 13 to 15 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove to wire racks to cool. Store in an airtight container 1 week.

Chef's Notes

If you don't have a heavy-duty stand mixer, you can use a handheld mixer. Just divide the ingredients in half, and work with two batches.

