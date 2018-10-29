Cheddar Cheese Straws
Every Southern food enthusiast has a go-to cheddar cheese straw recipe up his or her sleeve, and we're making the case for this one. It's savory and rich with the perfect amount of peppery kick. Ideal for a party snack - this recipe travels well, and it's so easy to make. In fact, you'll only need 6 ingredients that are probably already in your kitchen. Seriously! You can get the family involved with the recipe, too. It's a big hit with the kids and a welcome substitution for gold fish crackers or Cheezits. Packed with bursting cheddar flavor, you won't be able to resist a second helping.