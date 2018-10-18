Pop, fizz, clink! Say cheers with a glass of Champagne Punch.Whether it's a bridal shower or an Easter brunch, this refreshing cocktail is worthy of being served at special occasions. Though this bubbly drink looks and tastes fancy, it's incredibly easy to make—requiring just five minutes and four ingredients. This is an ideal cocktail option for busy hostesses; leave this menu item until the last minute to complete.To make this punch, you'll need one bottle of Champagne or prosecco, one cup of dry gin, a third of a cup of simple syrup, and a quarter cup of fresh lemon juice. Combine all ingredients into a punch bowl or pitcher, stir, and serve. This fizzer's bright, light flavor makes it a perfect accompaniment to a luncheon or brunch menu. Prepare a nonalcoholic version of this cocktail for your guests as well, substituting lemon-lime soda or seltzer water for the Champagne and gin. Put a flavorful twist on the basic recipe with tasty add-ons. Garnish the drink glasses with fresh fruit (like strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, cranberries, or peaches), and set out a bowl of fresh mint leaves to add to this refreshing beverage. You can also provide extra juice for guests to pour into their punch, such as pineapple, orange, or lime juices.With so many ways to put spins on the original, this Champagne Punch should be a staple in every host's recipe box. Not only will it be a crowd favorite, but it's so easy to prepare that you'll want to volunteer for drink duty again.