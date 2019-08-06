Challah is the ideal bread for bread pudding. A traditional challah recipe includes a high ratio of egg yolks and milk, making an enriched loaf that's extra tender and flavorful. A slice of challah smells slightly sweet, buttery, and yeasty—the flavor backdrop you want for a custardy bread pudding.By cutting off the crust from a loaf of challah and cubing what remains, you have perfectly enriched sponges of bread to soak up the bread pudding custard. The custard for this bread pudding uses both whole milk and buttermilk to lend a slight tang that compliments the richness of the dessert. Brown sugar provides a syrupy sweetness, and pockets of natural sugar are dispersed throughout the bread pudding through plump seedless raisins. In addition to the classic flavor of vanilla, the custard is perfumed with some orange zest and Grand Marnier to offer a sophisticated citrusy hint to an otherwise straightforward bread pudding. Both the orange and Grand Marnier help to brighten the dessert, lightening the overall heaviness associated with bread pudding.A slight riff on a classic, our Challah Bread Pudding will woo any dinner guest with its sweet, rich, and satisfying combination of ingredients.