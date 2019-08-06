Challah Bread Pudding

Challah is the ideal bread for bread pudding. A traditional challah recipe includes a high ratio of egg yolks and milk, making an enriched loaf that's extra tender and flavorful. A slice of challah smells slightly sweet, buttery, and yeasty—the flavor backdrop you want for a custardy bread pudding.By cutting off the crust from a loaf of challah and cubing what remains, you have perfectly enriched sponges of bread to soak up the bread pudding custard. The custard for this bread pudding uses both whole milk and buttermilk to lend a slight tang that compliments the richness of the dessert. Brown sugar provides a syrupy sweetness, and pockets of natural sugar are dispersed throughout the bread pudding through plump seedless raisins. In addition to the classic flavor of vanilla, the custard is perfumed with some orange zest and Grand Marnier to offer a sophisticated citrusy hint to an otherwise straightforward bread pudding. Both the orange and Grand Marnier help to brighten the dessert, lightening the overall heaviness associated with bread pudding.A slight riff on a classic, our Challah Bread Pudding will woo any dinner guest with its sweet, rich, and satisfying combination of ingredients.

By Micah A Leal

Gallery

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Grease a 9- by- 12-inch baking dish with cooking spray; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Using a serrated knife, remove the crust of the challah by cutting off a thin layer around the entire loaf. Cut the remaining bread into 1-inch cubes. Place cubes of bread inside prepared baking dish. Scatter raisins across the bread cubes.

  • In a stand mixer with the whisk attachment, beat together eggs, brown sugar, and granulated sugar on medium-high until tripled in volume, about 5 minutes. Add Grand Marnier, vanilla extract, and orange zest; mix to combine.

  • In a separate container, stir together milk, buttermilk, and melted butter. Slowly stream into egg mixture, beating on low until well combined. Pour custard over the bread and raisins, gently pressing on the bread pieces with a spoon to help the custard soak into the bread. Allow to rest for 15 minutes.

  • Spray one side of a sheet of aluminum foil with cooking spray and cover the baking dish with the greased side of aluminum foil. Place in preheated oven for 1 hour. Remove aluminum foil and bake until the top has dried slightly and the center of the bread pudding is set, about 30 minutes.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 09/07/2022