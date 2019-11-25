Cauliflower Wings

Juicy, hearty, and naturally full of flavor, cauliflower makes the ideal vegetarian substitute for the Buffalo wings almost required at any worthwhile football party. So whether you're entertaining guests who avoid meat or you're simply trying to up your vegetable consumption, we can assure that this recipe will convince anyone that this substitute isn't a sacrifice at all. Coated in a thin batter flavored with garlic, onion, and paprika, the cauliflower florets cook at a high oven temperature, allowing the inside to cook through while maintaining some of its natural crunch. The batter coating becomes a firm and flavorful exterior perfect for covering in a punchy homemade wing sauce. Consisting of three ingredients, the wing sauce is easy to mix together and takes your cauliflower wings to the next level. The sauce soaks into the battered coating, creating a delicious chewy contrast to the tender crunch of the cauliflower itself. Serve alongside some ranch dressing and some fresh raw veggies for a platter fit for any game day gathering.

By Micah A Leal

Credit: Micah A. Leal

active:
8 mins
total:
28 mins
Ingredients

Cauliflower Wings
Sauce

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, pepper, and salt. Add milk and whisk until no lumps remain. Dip each cauliflower floret into batter and allow excess to drip off before transferring to prepared baking sheet. Bake until coating begins to brown and cauliflower is completely tender, about 20 minutes. Allow to cool slightly on baking sheet.

  • While cauliflower bakes, stir together hot sauce, melted butter, and honey until homogenous. Dip a cooked cauliflower floret in the sauce and turn to coat. Remove to a platter, allowing any excess sauce to drip off, and repeat with remaining florets. Serve with ranch dressing if desired.

