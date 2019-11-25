Cauliflower Wings
Juicy, hearty, and naturally full of flavor, cauliflower makes the ideal vegetarian substitute for the Buffalo wings almost required at any worthwhile football party. So whether you're entertaining guests who avoid meat or you're simply trying to up your vegetable consumption, we can assure that this recipe will convince anyone that this substitute isn't a sacrifice at all. Coated in a thin batter flavored with garlic, onion, and paprika, the cauliflower florets cook at a high oven temperature, allowing the inside to cook through while maintaining some of its natural crunch. The batter coating becomes a firm and flavorful exterior perfect for covering in a punchy homemade wing sauce. Consisting of three ingredients, the wing sauce is easy to mix together and takes your cauliflower wings to the next level. The sauce soaks into the battered coating, creating a delicious chewy contrast to the tender crunch of the cauliflower itself. Serve alongside some ranch dressing and some fresh raw veggies for a platter fit for any game day gathering.