Cauliflower Rice Bowl with Tahini-Herb Chicken

Colorful vegetables and grilled chicken team up in this simple yet satisfying meal.

By Brierley Horton

Gallery

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Christine Keely

Recipe Summary

active:
40 mins
marinate:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Grilled chicken is a go-to for easy weeknight suppers, and it shines in this cauliflower rice bowl. A speedy dressing starring Greek yogurt, lemon juice, garlic, and tahini doubles as a flavorful marinade for chicken thighs, which grill quickly in less than 15 minutes.

If you're counting carbs, this recipe gets a gold star thanks to store-bought riced cauliflower; look for it in the produce section of the grocery store, or start with a head of cauliflower and make it yourself. Piled high with a bounty of fresh tomatoes and cucumbers, grilled onion, and hearty chickpeas, this healthy supper is one the whole family will enjoy.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Process yogurt, parsley, tahini, dill, garlic, lemon zest and juice, cayenne pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon of the Greek seasoning in a high-powered blender or food processor until smooth, about 45 seconds.   

    Advertisement

  • Combine half of yogurt dressing and chicken thighs in a large ziplock plastic bag. Seal bag, massage yogurt dressing into chicken, and marinate in refrigerator at least 3 hours or up to 12 hours. Refrigerate remaining yogurt dressing in an airtight container until ready to serve. 

  • Preheat grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F). Combine onion, olive oil, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon Greek seasoning in a small bowl; toss to coat. Place onion wedges on oiled grates. Remove chicken thighs from bag, discarding yogurt marinade. Place chicken on oiled grates. Grill onion wedges, uncovered, turning often, until charred and tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Grill chicken thighs, uncovered, until cooked through and an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest part of thigh registers 165°F, 5 to 7 minutes per side. Remove onion wedges and chicken from grill, and let rest 5 minutes. Cut 2 of the chicken thighs in half. 

  • Prepare riced cauliflower according to package instructions. 

  • Divide riced cauliflower evenly among 4 bowls. Top evenly with chickpeas, cucumber, halved cherry tomatoes, grilled onion wedges, kalamata olives, and chicken. Top each bowl with about 3 tablespoons of remaining yogurt dressing. Garnish with additional fresh parsley or dill. 

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
602 calories; fat 26g; carbohydrates 35g. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 08/20/2022