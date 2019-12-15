Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes

Southerners adore mashed potatoes. Right up there with cornbread, this tried-and-true side almost needs no alteration—and if we asked Mama, she would put in her two cents by saying "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." We took our Sunday night staple of mashed potatoes and gave it a healthy lift that makes this dish creamier than ever before. We combined riced cauliflower with potatoes to create a fluffy, velvety side that—dare we say—doesn't even need gravy on top. We boiled our potatoes a little bit longer to achieve the richest result and opted for frozen riced cauliflower to make the dish even easier. Our basic ingredients of butter, Parmesan cheese, and sour cream do an exceptional job of binding all of the ingredients together to create creamy and flavorful potatoes. Not to mention, cauliflower hides so beautifully among the ingredients, making it ideal for the non-vegetable lovers or the picky eaters of the group. Pair this smooth and low-carb side with Sheperd's Pie or Beer-Braised Pot Roast to create the ultimate Sunday night dinner.

By Ivy Odom

Gallery

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe Summary test

active:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Yield:
5 cups
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place potatoes in a medium saucepan; add water to cover by 2 inches, and bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium, and bring to a simmer. Simmer until very tender, 15 to 18 minutes. Drain potatoes, and return to saucepan.

    Advertisement

  • While potatoes cook, cook cauliflower according to package directions; transfer to a colander, and drain, pressing with paper towels to remove excess water. Add drained cauliflower to potatoes in pan. Cook over medium until cauliflower and potatoes are mostly dried out, 2 to 3 minutes, stirring occasionally to allow excess steam to evaporate.

  • Place half of potato mixture in a blender with half each of sour cream, butter, Parmesan, and salt. Secure lid on blender, and remove center piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over opening. Process until smooth, about 45 seconds, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Transfer to a large bowl, and repeat with remaining cauliflower, potatoes, sour cream, butter, Parmesan, and salt. (Or use a food processor.) Sprinkle with black pepper and chives, and serve.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/07/2022