Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes

Southerners adore mashed potatoes. Right up there with cornbread, this tried-and-true side almost needs no alteration—and if we asked Mama, she would put in her two cents by saying "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." We took our Sunday night staple of mashed potatoes and gave it a healthy lift that makes this dish creamier than ever before. We combined riced cauliflower with potatoes to create a fluffy, velvety side that—dare we say—doesn't even need gravy on top. We boiled our potatoes a little bit longer to achieve the richest result and opted for frozen riced cauliflower to make the dish even easier. Our basic ingredients of butter, Parmesan cheese, and sour cream do an exceptional job of binding all of the ingredients together to create creamy and flavorful potatoes. Not to mention, cauliflower hides so beautifully among the ingredients, making it ideal for the non-vegetable lovers or the picky eaters of the group. Pair this smooth and low-carb side with Sheperd's Pie or Beer-Braised Pot Roast to create the ultimate Sunday night dinner.