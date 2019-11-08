These no-bake Christmas cookies are the perfect afternoon activity for the kids when they're out of school for the holidays. With just a handful of easy ingredients and very little hands-on work, Cathedral Cookies are a festive treat even the busiest holiday hostess can manage. While you manage the stovetop to melt the butter and chocolate together, the kids can pour the marshmallows and nuts into a large bowl. Let them mix the chocolate and marshmallow mixtures together and shape the rolls for an interactive afternoon of "baking." The only thing you'll have to remember when making these Cathedral Cookies is that they need a little time in the refrigerator to firm up before serving, which actually makes them a great make-ahead dessert for potlucks and bake sales. When the rolls are set, cutting them into slices reveals the colorful interior that mimics the stained-glass windows at cathedrals and churches. This no-bake holiday recipe makes a lot of cookies, so be prepared to serve a crowd or bring a few to the neighbors.