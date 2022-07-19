A peach cobbler in a casserole pan can feed a whole picnic or family reunion, but if you're looking to make this favorite summer dessert for a smaller crowd, you're in luck with this recipe. The smaller skillet cooks the peaches and filling quickly, and you won't have to worry about too many leftovers, as the size is just right for a gathering of eight or fewer.

How to Make a Cast Iron Skillet Peach Cobbler

While the oven is preheating to 375°F, toss together peaches, cinnamon, and ¼ cup of the sugar in a bowl. While the mixture stands at room temperature, put the butter in a cast iron skillet, placing the skillet in the oven.

syrupy peaches in medium bowl Credit: Alison Miksch

While the butter is melting in the skillet (about 10 minutes), whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, and the rest of the sugar in a large bowl. Next, whisk in the milk and vanilla.

Take the skillet out of the oven, and pour in the cake batter; don't stir.

cake batter pouring over melted butter in skillet from above Credit: Alison Miksch

Put the skillet in the oven to bake for about five minutes. Spoon the fruit and accumulated juices over cake batter; again, don't stir.

peaches spooned over batter in skillet Credit: Alison Miksch

Keep baking until the cake is golden brown and slightly firm to the touch.

peach cobbler right out of the oven Credit: Alison Miksch

Cast Iron Skillet Peach Cobbler Ingredients

You'll need just nine basic ingredients to make peach cobbler, plus optional vanilla ice cream for serving.

For the cobbler, gather two medium peaches, ground cinnamon, granulated sugar, unsalted butter, all-purpose flour, baking powder, kosher salt, whole milk, and vanilla extract.

Frequently Asked Questions

New cobbler bakers, and experienced ones, too, may have a few questions about this popular dessert. We try to answer:

How do you make a cobbler in a cast iron skillet?

This recipe calls for making peach cobbler in a cast iron skillet, baked in a 375°F oven for about 30 minutes. The cast iron not only stays hot longer, but it makes for a charming, homey presentation.

Can you make a cobbler on the stove?

While our cast iron skillet peach cobbler recipe is popular and crowd-pleasing, you don't need a skillet—nor even an oven—to make peach cobbler. You can make it on the stovetop with a saucepan and a well-fitting lid.

Other less traditional options include preparing cobbler in the slow cooker, over a campfire or grill, and even in the microwave.

Why is my peach cobbler soggy?

Ideally, your cobbler top will be firm and golden brown. If it comes out too moist or soggy, try adding a little cornstarch to the fruit mixture to firm it up.

How do you thicken peach cobbler filling?

Adding a tablespoon or two to the filling can help thicken the mixture from your peaches. In turn, this method can help reduce any sogginess in the finished cobbler.

What Is the Difference Between Peach Cobbler and Peach Crisp?

Peach crisps and cobblers are similar, and frequently mistaken for one another. The differences may be subtle but the styles are distinguishable both inside and out.

Inside, cobblers are soft, whereas the fruit inside crisps may be firmer and crispier. On the outside, cobblers are denser, as they are made with dough, whereas crisps tend to be lighter, owing to a less-doughy topping often made from oats or streusel.