Cast-Iron Potato Kugel
This savory and sweet casserole gets a lift from a Southerner's favorite pan.
Recipe Summary
This kugel's a keeper. Often served at Passover, kugel is a savory or sweet baked casserole that's made with potatoes (like this one) or with noodles. It's also great for brunch.
Our Cast-Iron Potato Kugel is decidedly savory with extra-crispy edges thanks to a Southern cookware staple: the cast-iron skillet. While kugel is traditionally made in a casserole dish, a cast-iron skillet gives this dish a crisp crust, bearing some similarity to the potato latkes enjoyed on Hannukah. Pre-heating the skillet in the oven helps the shredded potato crisp immediately when it makes contact with the pan. The schmaltz, also known as chicken fat, is incredibly savory and perfectly accents the potatoes. Oil will work just fine, but schmaltz makes a world of difference.
For this recipe, save yourself (literal) tears by grating the onion in a food processor with the shredding attachment. Be sure to squeeze as much liquid out of the potatoes as possible to ensure maximum crispiness.