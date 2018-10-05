Whether it's a special occasion or just a nice weeknight dinner, there's nothing quite as satisfying as cutting into a perfectly-cooked, restaurant-style steak at your own dinner table. The tricky part? Cooking that juicy, thick bone-in steak at home without creating a mess and smoking up the house.That's where our Cast Iron Cowboy Steak comes in. Using this recipe, you can learn how to cook a cowboy steak with sealed in flavor in a flash. A bone-in cowboy ribeye is great cut to cook in a cast iron skillet, and this recipe does just that. Start by heating up your skillet on the grill, and use your cast-iron skillet's surface flavors to add a better sear than your grill grates offer. With a few dashes of herbs and some slight skillet tilts, you'll cook up a cast iron steak with a proper steak house crust in no time.