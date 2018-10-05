Cast-Iron Cowboy Steak

The best way to cook a thick, juicy bone-in steak restaurant-style without smoking up the house.

By Southern Living

Whether it's a special occasion or just a nice weeknight dinner, there's nothing quite as satisfying as cutting into a perfectly-cooked, restaurant-style steak at your own dinner table. The tricky part? Cooking that juicy, thick bone-in steak at home without creating a mess and smoking up the house.That's where our Cast Iron Cowboy Steak comes in. Using this recipe, you can learn how to cook a cowboy steak with sealed in flavor in a flash. A bone-in cowboy ribeye is great cut to cook in a cast iron skillet, and this recipe does just that. Start by heating up your skillet on the grill, and use your cast-iron skillet's surface flavors to add a better sear than your grill grates offer. With a few dashes of herbs and some slight skillet tilts, you'll cook up a cast iron steak with a proper steak house crust in no time.

  • Preheat grill to 400°F to 450°F (high) heat. Heat a 12-inch cast-iron skillet on grill, covered with grill lid, 15 minutes. Sprinkle salt and pepper generously over steak.

  • Add oil to skillet. (Oil should smoke.) Using tongs, place steak in skillet, and cook on grill, without grill lid, 10 minutes or until dark brown and crusty. Turn steak on fatty edge in skillet, holding upright with tongs, and cook 2 minutes. Place steak, uncooked side down, in skillet. Cook on grill, covered with grill lid, 8 to 10 minutes or to desired degree of doneness. (We recommend an internal temperature of 120°F to 125°F for medium-rare; temperature will rise as steak rests.)

  • Add butter, herbs, and garlic to side of skillet, and cook 2 to 3 minutes or until butter foams. Tilt skillet slightly, and spoon butter mixture over steak 20 times (being careful not to splatter). Transfer steak, herbs, and garlic to a platter; let stand for 5 to 10 minutes. Slice against the grain.

