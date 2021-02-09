We consider ourselves an authority on Carrot Cake (our Best Carrot Cake even got Chrissy Teigan's stamp of approval ), so when we tell you that you're going to love this Carrot-Walnut Snack Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting, trust us and get baking.

This is a lighter version of your classic carrot cake; the moist spice cake gets layers of sweetness from shredded carrots, carrot juice, brown sugar, and honey, while chunks of walnuts bring a hearty crunch. Best of all, this snack cake comes together in just one bowl and can be enjoyed at any time of day.

This cake gets a double-dose of carrots, incorporating both shredded carrots and carrot juice into the cake batter. The shredded carrots bring a slightly crunchy, but still soft texture, while the carrot juice adds an extra boost of flavor, color, and moisture (no dry cakes here). Look for the bright orange drink in the refrigerated juice section at the supermarket (be sure to check that it's made only with carrots and no other ingredients). The carrot cake pairs beautifully with a homemade cream cheese frosting. Pro tip: Let the cream cheese and butter come to room temperature while the cake is cooling so they'll be ready to use for the frosting.