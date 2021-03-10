Carrot-Tahini Dip

Hummus gets a spin thanks to sautéed carrots.

By Jasmine Smith

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

20 mins
1 hr
1 hr 20 mins
4
Searching for a healthy option for snack time? Look no further than this Carrot-Tahini Dip. A smooth, creamy take on hummus, our Carrot-Tahini Dip substitutes classic garbanzo beans for sautéed carrots. When pureed, the soft carrots create a lovely smooth texture to anchor a dip laced with tahini, garlic, and lemon juice. The bright orange color is just an added bonus.

The lemon brings out the fresh flavor of the carrots, the tahini adds a delicious nuttiness, and the za'atar is the bonus seasoning that makes all the other ingredients pop. Za'atar is a Mediterranean spice blend of sumac, thyme, oregano, and sesame seeds. Fragrant, a little floral, and inimitable, it's one of our favorite spice blends, and it adds that extra wow-factor when used to top this Carrot-Tahini Dip.

This versatile dip can be eaten all on its own or used as the base for a salad or a smattering of roasted vegetables. This is a great, healthy option for after-school snack time—not only is it tasty enough to please the kids, but it also doubles as a fueling snack for mom. Enjoy with seeded crackers or crudité and you'll be well prepared to conquer the rest of the day.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 2 Tbsp. olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium. Add sliced carrots and kosher salt. Cook, covered and stirring occasionally, until carrots start to soften, 6 to 8 minutes. Add smashed garlic clove. Cook, stirring occasionally, until carrots are tender, about 5 minutes.

  • Process cooked carrot mixture, tahini, fresh lemon juice, water, and 1 Tbsp. olive oil in a food processor until smooth, 1 minute. Transfer to a bowl; chill 1 hour. Sprinkle with za’atar seasoning.

