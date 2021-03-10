Carrot-Tahini Dip
Hummus gets a spin thanks to sautéed carrots.
Recipe Summary
Searching for a healthy option for snack time? Look no further than this Carrot-Tahini Dip. A smooth, creamy take on hummus, our Carrot-Tahini Dip substitutes classic garbanzo beans for sautéed carrots. When pureed, the soft carrots create a lovely smooth texture to anchor a dip laced with tahini, garlic, and lemon juice. The bright orange color is just an added bonus.
The lemon brings out the fresh flavor of the carrots, the tahini adds a delicious nuttiness, and the za'atar is the bonus seasoning that makes all the other ingredients pop. Za'atar is a Mediterranean spice blend of sumac, thyme, oregano, and sesame seeds. Fragrant, a little floral, and inimitable, it's one of our favorite spice blends, and it adds that extra wow-factor when used to top this Carrot-Tahini Dip.
This versatile dip can be eaten all on its own or used as the base for a salad or a smattering of roasted vegetables. This is a great, healthy option for after-school snack time—not only is it tasty enough to please the kids, but it also doubles as a fueling snack for mom. Enjoy with seeded crackers or crudité and you'll be well prepared to conquer the rest of the day.