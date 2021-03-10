Searching for a healthy option for snack time? Look no further than this Carrot-Tahini Dip. A smooth, creamy take on hummus, our Carrot-Tahini Dip substitutes classic garbanzo beans for sautéed carrots. When pureed, the soft carrots create a lovely smooth texture to anchor a dip laced with tahini, garlic, and lemon juice. The bright orange color is just an added bonus.

The lemon brings out the fresh flavor of the carrots, the tahini adds a delicious nuttiness, and the za'atar is the bonus seasoning that makes all the other ingredients pop. Za'atar is a Mediterranean spice blend of sumac, thyme, oregano, and sesame seeds. Fragrant, a little floral, and inimitable, it's one of our favorite spice blends, and it adds that extra wow-factor when used to top this Carrot-Tahini Dip.