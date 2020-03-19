Carrot-Pineapple Mini Bundt Cakes with Buttermilk-Vanilla Glaze
If carrot cake is a must on your Easter table but you're tired of the same old recipe, give these adorable Carrot-Pineapple Mini Bundt Cakes cakes a try. Made in two six-cup mini Bundt pans, each one is packed with everyone's favorite ingredients: shredded carrots, cinnamon, crushed pineapple, and chopped toasted pecans. The glaze, made with buttermilk, vanilla, powdered sugar, and butter is a tangy and rich stand-in for the usual cream cheese frosting. And, instead of having to frost a layer cake, all you have to do is simply drizzle the glaze over the cooled Bundts. For a fancy finish, garnish the cakes with (edible!) pineapple flowers. Be sure to make the flowers a day in advance so they can fully dry overnight. Or, for an easier topper that will still look great on your Easter table, garnish each mini Bundt with a fresh pineapple wedge or sprinkle with yellow nonpareils.